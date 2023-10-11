NALCO Appoints Jagdish Arora As Director- Projects & Technical Of The Company | Photo credit- Twitter

National Aluminium Company limited (NALCO) on Wednesday announced the appointment of Jagdish Arora as Director (Projects & Technical) of the Company with effect from 11.10.2023 in terms of Order dated 09.10.2023 of Ministry of Mines, Government of India, the company announced through an exchange filing.

About Jagdish Arora

Arora is an experienced professional with over thirty four years of proven knowledge of diverse Business Processes of metal and mining industry.

He started his career in Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL) as Management Trainee (Technical) in 1989 and reached to the post of Executive Director, in-charge of Centre for Engineering & Technology, the in-house Engineering and Technical Project consultancy unit of SAIL before taking charge as Director (Projects & Technical), NALCO. He was handling the engineering consultancy of projects worth more than Rs.47,000 crore. He was closely associated with modernization, Brownfield and Greenfield expansion projects of SAIL.

Arora has working experience across various domains like Operation, Technology Management, Engineering, Projects, Consulting and Commercial. He has been recognized for his significant contribution in the areas of sustainability, decarbonization, Atmanirbhar Bharat, digital transformation and Industry roadmap for 2047 for the Indian Steel Industry. He is a TEDex speaker on sustainability.

NALCO shares

The shares of NALCO on Wednesday at 3:30 pm IST were at Rs 95.75, down by 1.29 percent.