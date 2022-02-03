Naina Lal Kidwai appointed senior adviser, member of Board of Rothschild & Co India

Rothschild & Co is pleased to announce that Naina Lal Kidwai has joined as a Senior Adviser and a member of the Board of Rothschild & Co India. In her role she will assist in advising Rothschild & Co on its strategic ambitions, with a focus on helping drive growth in the region.

Ms Kidwai brings extensive industry experience, both within the region and globally. She will work closely with Rothschild & Co’s Global Advisory teams in India and around the world to enhance the firm’s presence and expand its impartial, expert advisory and execution services in South Asia.

Ms Kidwai has a deep understanding of the Indian market environment, having previously served as Chairman of HSBC India and Executive Director on the board of HSBC Asia Pacific, Vice Chairman and Head of Investment Banking at JM Morgan Stanley, and as President of the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry. She has been awarded the “Padma Shri” by the Government of India for her contribution to trade and industry.

Robert Leitão, Managing Partner of Rothschild & Co said: “I am delighted to welcome Naina to the firm. India is an important growth market for Rothschild & Co and Naina’s wealth of experience will play an important role as we continue to grow our business globally.”

Sir Richard Stagg, Chair of India at Rothschild & Co said: “Naina is one of the most accomplished bankers in India, and a truly trusted adviser. Her knowledge of the Indian economy and the global business landscape will be incredibly valuable to our clients. I look fowrward to working closely with Naina as we further strengthen our position in India.”

Naina Lal Kidwai commented: “I am delighted to be joining Rothschild & Co. It is an exceptional firm with global ambitions, and I look forward to helping Rothschild & Co grow and prosper in India.”

Published on: Thursday, February 03, 2022, 10:03 PM IST