NADT Mumbai, NISM Join Hands To Strengthen Financial Sector Training, Focus On Taxation And Securities Markets

NADT Mumbai, NISM Join Hands To Strengthen Financial Sector Training |

Mumbai: The National Academy of Direct Taxes, Regional Campus (NADT-RC), Mumbai, and the National Institute of Securities Markets (NISM) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to strengthen professional training, academic cooperation and capacity building in India’s financial sector.

The agreement, signed on November 13, aims to enhance the professional capabilities of Income Tax Department officials through specialised training, research and knowledge-sharing initiatives.

Agreement Details

The MoU was signed by Navneet Manohar, Principal Additional Director General, NADT-RC, Mumbai, and Yogita Shrikant Jadhav, Registrar, NISM, Mumbai.

The partnership establishes a framework for collaboration between the two institutions, focusing on professional development and strengthening expertise in taxation, securities markets and financial regulation.

Both institutions will work together to facilitate academic engagement and provide opportunities for officials to develop skills relevant to the evolving financial landscape.

MoU |

Training Initiatives

Under the agreement, NADT-RC and NISM will collaborate on joint training programmes, certification courses, faculty exchanges and research initiatives. The partnership will also promote technology-driven learning, exposure visits, academic cooperation and knowledge-sharing activities.

Special emphasis will be placed on emerging technologies, financial sector governance, taxation and securities market regulations. These initiatives are intended to improve the understanding of financial markets among Income Tax officials while strengthening their professional capabilities.

Institutional Expertise

Established by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) in 2006, NISM focuses on securities market education, professional certification, research and financial literacy.

The institution works with regulators, market participants, academic institutions and investors to promote transparency and professional competence across financial markets.

Meanwhile, NADT-RC Mumbai functions under the Directorate of Training and has been designated a Centre of Excellence in the Financial Sector by the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT).

The collaboration seeks to combine the institutions’ expertise to support professional development and strengthen financial sector knowledge among tax officials.

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