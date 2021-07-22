N Chandrasekaran likely to get second term as chairman of Tata Sons: Report

Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekaran is likely to be appointed for a second term. His re-appointment is a 'non-issue' said top officials to Economic Times.

Chandrasekaran, has completed four years in the salt to steel conglomerate in February 2021.

Chandrasekaran joined the board of Tata Sons in October 2016 and was appointed chairman in January 2017. He also chairs the boards of several group operating companies, including Tata Steel, Tata Motors, Tata Power, and Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) -of which he was Chief Executive from 2009-17.

He rose through the ranks at TCS to become the CEO and Managing Director of the leading global IT solution and consulting firm. Under his leadership, TCS generated total revenues of $16.5 billion in 2015-16 and consolidated its position as the largest private sector employer in India and the country's most valuable company.