Myre Capital plans Rs 500 cr AIF by July 2022

Neo-realty investments platform Myre Capital announced a 10X growth in its user base within 12 months, registering over 30,000 investors and an AUM in excess of Rs 175 crore.

To meet demand for CRE investment from HNIs, family offices, institutional and retail investors, Myre Capital will be launching Rs 500 crore Alternative Investment Fund (AIF) by July 2022. This will be a first-of-its-kind, SEBI regulated, Neo-Realty Investment fund, it said in a press statement.

The AIF will invest in A+ grade completed commercial real estate properties which are tenanted by blue chip tenants for long leases along with a healthy mix of select under construction properties.

Investors will earn stable monthly rental income from the fund's assets of 8 percent-10 percent and will also benefit from the capital appreciation. The fund is expected to deliver an overall internal rate of return of 20 percent-25 percent.

Investments in CRE has always been one of the preferred asset classes for institutional investors and HNI’s - via the fractional ownership model. However, with unprecedented demand from Family Offices and retail investors to diversify portfolio to beat inflation, Myre Capital is witnessing a demand from a diverse base of high salaried professionals, NRIs, entrepreneurs, lawyers and Chartered Accountants, it said.

Myre Capital is also working on a state of the art proprietary asset evaluation algorithm. This algorithm is built on the fundamentals of artificial intelligence, machine learning, and big data analytics. It works in real time to source and evaluate 1500+ opportunities per month. The algorithm will promote quantitative decision making translating to superior asset performance and returns for investors.

Aryaman Vir, Founder & CEO, Myre Capital said “Having aggregated 175cr+ in AUM and over 30,000 users on the platform in the previous 12 months, our target for the upcoming year is to achieve a 5X growth. We have maintained a 100 percent rental collection and distribution rate to investors and have achieved a 0 percent portfolio vacancy rate despite the three pandemic induced lockdowns. There is a massive uptick in CRE activity led by the pent-up demand that has accrued in the past 2 years - we are seeing unprecedented leasing in the major commercial hubs. Further due to post-pandemic lingering stress, we have been able to secure institutional grade assets at lucrative prices for our investors.”

Published on: Monday, April 18, 2022, 12:26 PM IST