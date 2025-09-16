 Myntra Jabong India Reports ₹998 Crore Loss For FY25: Tofler Business Intelligence Report
According to financial data accessed by business intelligence platform Tofler, Myntra Jabong India, the business-to-business wholesale entity of Myntra, has reported losses in FY25.

PTIUpdated: Tuesday, September 16, 2025, 07:56 AM IST
New Delhi: Myntra Jabong India, the business-to-business wholesale entity of Myntra, has reported narrowing of losses for FY25 to about Rs 998 crore, according to financial data accessed by business intelligence platform Tofler.

The losses, on a standalone basis, were at Rs 1,190.4 crore in FY24.An email sent to Myntra did not elicit a response.The company's revenue from operations rose nearly 5 per cent to Rs 6,012.6 crore in FY25, from Rs 5,736.1 crore in FY24.The total income was up 5.1 per cent year-on-year to Rs 6,094.1 crore for FY25.

Disclaimer: This story is from the syndicated feed. Nothing has changed except the headline.

