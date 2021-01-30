Myntra changes logo after complaint calls signage offensive to women

Fashion e-tailer Myntra is changing its logo following a complaint by a Mumbai-based activist who alleged that the brand's signage was offensive towards women.

When contacted, Myntra confirmed the development.

The logo is being changed across Myntra's website, app and packaging material.

The complaint had been lodged last month with the cyber cell in Mumbai by Avesta Foundation's Naaz Patel.

Speaking to PTI, Rashmi Karandikar, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Cyber Crime) said a complainant had approached the cyber crime police station in the matter.