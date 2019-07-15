Mutual fund-styled insurance campaign to be out soon

Mumbai: Taking cue from the mutual funds industry, the insurance industry has finally decided to come together for an awareness campaign. It is expected to be out in coming months. Talking to The Free Press Journal, an industry source said, "Like mutual funds' campaign, insurance industry has also come together to run an insurance awareness campaign."

Yet another source added, "Starting next month, there will be a sectorial level awareness campaign (in less than 60 days)." General Insurance Council along with all the stakeholders are actively working towards launching the campaign. This council was formed in 2001 and is a voice to the Rs 1.7 lakh crore Indian general insurance industry. In 2017, industry body Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI) had launched ‘Mutual Funds Sahi Hai’ campaign.