Musk Takes X By Storm, Reacts In Disbelief As Apple’s Tim Cook Poses With Him For Photograph In Beijing

While Donald Trump is on his first visit to China after becoming the President of the United States for the second time in 2024, it is Elon Musk making news for completely different reasons.

Various videos of the SpaceX founder are being circulated on social media, showing his unfiltered personality.

In one of the videos trending online, the richest person in the world is seen posing with Chinese professionals during what appeared to be a dinner event in Beijing.

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In a short video posted by a user on X (formerly Twitter), Musk can be seen getting tired from continuous photo sessions with Chinese entrepreneurs.

However, he quickly appears cheerful again when another person comes to take a selfie with him while Musk winks at the camera.

Another light-hearted moment came when Apple CEO Tim Cook joined Musk for a photograph. The Tesla founder could be seen raising his eyebrows in slight disbelief.

His reactions during one of the most high-profile meetings in recent times led to mixed reactions from social media users.

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One user said they loved his expressions, while another commented that it was amusing to know that the richest man in the world could also be so non-serious.

In another video, Musk could be seen recording his surroundings in Beijing while other American entrepreneurs prepared for a group photograph in front of the Great Hall of the People.

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Heads of leading American companies are visiting Beijing as part of President Trump’s state visit to China.

Trump is expected to hold crucial talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping regarding bilateral trade relations and the ongoing conflict in West Asia, which has contributed to an energy crisis across the world.