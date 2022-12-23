Musk says tweets are read ~100 times more than they are liked

Elon Musk | Image credit: Wikipedia

Twitter recently shared shared the excellent news in store for the many video creators on the platform.

With the release of 'Twitter Blue', the microblogging site updated a number of features to 'improve the experience' for users, including one allowing 'longer video upload'.

"Share more content with your followers. Twitter Blue subscribers can upload videos up to ~60 minutes long up to 2GB file size(1080p) (web only)," a message on Twitter Blue's official page read.

Before the update, subscribers of the service could only upload videos up to 512 MB in size and 10 minutes in length at 1080p resolution on the microblogging platform, as per a report by US-based Tech portal, TechCrunch.

The limit is still applicable if users access Twitter from iOS or Android.

Earlier, Twitter started rolling out view count for tweets, a feature that shows how many people have viewed a particular tweet.

Announcing this new feature in a tweet, Elon Musk wrote, "Twitter is rolling out View Count, so you can see how many times a tweet has been seen! This is normal for video."

Twitter is rolling out View Count, so you can see how many times a tweet has been seen! This is normal for video.



Shows how much more alive Twitter is than it may seem, as over 90% of Twitter users read, but don’t tweet, reply or like, as those are public actions. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 22, 2022

Musk then tweeted that "Tweets are read ~100 times more than they are liked"

Tweets are read ~100 times more than they are liked — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 23, 2022

However, not every tweet will have a visible view count, according to a Twitter FAQ. The exceptions include Community tweets, Twitter Circle tweets, and "older" tweets because the data for them won't isn't available.

"Anyone who views your Tweet counts as a view, regardless of where they see your Tweet (e.g. Home, Search, Profiles, Tweets embedded in articles, etc.) or whether or not they follow you. Even an author looking at their own Tweet counts as a view," Twitter clarified.

Further, viewing a tweet from the web and then looking at it on the phone would count as two separate views. Also, these views will be visible to everyone, not just the owner of the account.

Meanwhile, Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) teeted asking Musk that, "New York Times has 54.1million followers. Yet look at the reach/impression total of their Tweets now that @Twitter is sharing this data. Something isn't adding up. For instance this Tweet of mine will likely be viewed more than almost all of theirs today. Thoughts @elonmusk?"

And Musk aptly replied to Travis's tweet.

NY Times is simply outputting short summaries of articles, which then hit a paywall for non-subscribers.



They would have far more views if they interacted with readers on Twitter and allowed at least the first few paragraphs to be read by non-subscribers. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 23, 2022

This feature was initially announced by Musk on December 1 and back then the billionaire implied that he was trying to make the platform's text and image posts like video posts, which already had public view counts.

With inputs from Agencies.