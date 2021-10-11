Mundra drug haul: Adani Ports says its terminals won't handle cargo from Iran, Pakistan, Afghanistan from November 15

The Adani Port on Monday said that its terminals won't handle cargo from Iran, Pakistan, Afghanistan from November after Mundra drug haul. According to a NDTV report, Adani ports said, "With effect from 15th November, APSEZ will not handle EXIM containerized cargo originating from Iran, Pakistan and Afghanistan."

This advisory will apply to all terminals operated by APSEZ and including third party terminals at any APSEZ port till further notice.

The move came after a huge drugs haul in Gujarat.

In September, around 3,000 kilograms of heroin was seized from containers at Gujarat's Mundra port, run by the Adani Group after which it had issued a clarification saying that it is only the port operator and does not have the authority to check shipments arriving the port.

“The law empowers the Government of India's competent authorities such as the Customs and the DRI to open, examine and seize unlawful cargo. No port operator across the country can examine a container. Their role is limited to running the port" Adani Group said in a statement.

“We sincerely hope that this statement will put to rest the motivated, malicious and false propaganda being run on social media against the Adani Group. APSEZ is a port operator providing services to shipping lines. We have no policing authority over the containers or the millions of tonnes of cargo that pass through the terminals in Mundra or any of our ports," it further added.

Published on: Monday, October 11, 2021, 03:58 PM IST