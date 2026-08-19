Mumbai’s Prime Residential Markets Record 1.4% Capital Value Growth In January–June |

New Delhi: Mumbai’s prime residential market showed resilience in the first half of 2026, with capital values rising 1.4 per cent and rents up 1.2 per cent, even as global prime markets moderated, a report said on Wednesday.

The report from Vallum Capital said Mumbai’s prime capital value reached $1,130 per square foot in June 2026, keeping the city competitive with other established global markets.

The firm forecasted further prime capital value growth of 0 per cent–1.9 per cent for Mumbai in the second half of 2026.

Buyer preferences are evolving, with greater emphasis on asset quality, location, lifestyle proposition and long-term value following several years of strong capital appreciation.

Across 30 global cities, average capital values rose 0.6 per cent and rents 1.1 per cent in H1 2026, with 60 per cent of markets recording positive capital value growth.

Redevelopment and improving connectivity are reshaping Mumbai’s residential landscape and strengthening established and emerging residential corridors.

While end-user demand remains healthy, buyers in Mumbai are becoming more selective following several years of particularly strong capital appreciation.

Mumbai's prime values at $1,130 per sq ft, are broadly comparable with Bangkok at $1,120 per sq ft and Barcelona at $1,030 per sq ft, while remaining below higher-value markets such as Singapore at $1,850 and Seoul at $1,950 per sq ft.

Purchasing decisions in Mumbai are increasingly likely to be influenced by the quality and positioning of individual assets rather than market-wide appreciation alone.

Location, product quality, lifestyle proposition and long-term value are becoming more important considerations as buyers assess prime residential opportunities.

“Mumbai’s prime residential market continues to demonstrate resilience, even as the pace of growth becomes more measured. The structural transformation underway across the city is notable with redevelopment reshaping established neighbourhoods and unlocking constrained land parcels," said Shveta Jain, Managing Director, Residential Services, Savills India.

The transition from ageing housing stock to well-planned, amenity-rich developments is creating a new quality benchmark across established micro-markets, Jain added.

Infrastructure such as the Atal Setu, Coastal Road and expanding Metro network is reshaping access across the city, while the Navi Mumbai International Airport and improved Mumbai-Navi Mumbai links are expanding the wider residential catchment.

Further connectivity through the Mumbai-Nagpur Samruddhi Mahamarg is strengthening Mumbai’s links with wider Maharashtra and supporting new economic and residential corridors.

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