Mumbai's Home sales jump a whopping 67% YoY in November due to stamp duty cut

Knight Frank India in its report released on Wednesday estimates that home sales volume in Mumbai recorded at 9,301 units in November 2020 registering a whopping 67% year-on-year (YoY) rise over the same month last year boosted by stamp duty cut and festive period of Diwali. This strong growth of 17% month-on-month (MoM) in November 2020 comes after a robust 42% month on month (MoM) growth during October 2020 and massive 112% MoM growth during September 2020, when sales of residential property started to show an upward trend after months of COVID-19 induced slowdown.

At 9,301 units registered in November 2020, the residential sector of Mumbai recorded the highest ever registrations in the month of November over the last 9 years. The registrations in November 2020 have jumped by 17% MoM and massive 67% (YoY).

Mumbai has witnessed a cumulative residential sale of 22,827 units after the stamp duty cut during September-November 2020. The monthly run rate in this period after the stamp duty cut is approximately 135% or 1.35 times the monthly average of 2019.