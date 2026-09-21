Mumbai’s 122-Year-Old Taj Mahal Palace Enters World’s Top 50, Climbs Eight Places In Global Hotel Rankings

Mumbai’s 122-year-old Taj Mahal Palace climbed eight places to rank 30th among the world’s 50. |

Mumbai: Mumbai’s iconic Taj Mahal Palace has secured the 30th position in The World’s 50 Best Hotels 2026 list, improving sharply from its 38th rank last year.

Located opposite the Gateway of India, the luxury property is the only Indian hotel to feature among the world’s top 50 this year.

A Mumbai Landmark Since 1903

Founded by industrialist Jamsetji Tata , The Taj Mahal Palace opened its doors in 1903. Over the past 122 years, the hotel has become closely associated with Mumbai’s Colaba skyline and the city’s rich history.

The heritage property has hosted royalty, global leaders, dignitaries, business tycoons and celebrities. The 50 Best Hotels described the property as “a Mumbai icon”, praising its grandeur, exemplary design and hospitality.

Heritage Meets Modern Luxury

A stay at the regal hotel starts at approximately Rs 25,000 per night, although prices may vary depending on the date, room category and booking period.

The hotel’s appeal lies in its blend of old-world elegance and contemporary luxury. Its grand corridors, period artwork and heritage architecture preserve its historic charm.

At the same time, fine-dining restaurants, wellness facilities and personalised services cater to the expectations of modern luxury travellers.

How Rankings Are Decided?

The annual ranking is compiled through votes from more than 800 experts across 13 regions. The panel includes travel journalists, hoteliers, educators, seasoned business travellers and hospitality specialists.

Two more Indian properties appeared in the extended rankings covering positions 51 to 100. Jaipur’s The Johri entered the list at No. 94, while The Oberoi Udaivilas in Udaipur also earned a place.

Asia Dominates Top Three

Rosewood Hong Kong claimed the No. 1 position, followed by Capella Bangkok and Four Seasons Bangkok at Chao Phraya River.

Atlantis The Royal in Dubai ranked fourth, while Passalacqua at Lake Como completed the global top five.