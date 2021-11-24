Mumbai: Techtextil India gears up for hybrid exhibition

Mumbai: India’s leading trade fair in technical textiles, nonwovens and composites, Techtextil India, is ready to make a comeback through its hybrid edition launch from 25 – 27 November 2021.

With a series of live product demonstrations, insightful knowledge sessions and B2B networking opportunities, the multi-modal trade fair will provide a strong avenue for technical textile professionals to reimagine their business potential.

After a successful grand edition in 2019, Techtexil India is all set to return for the very first time since the pandemic. The three-day exhibition will be hosted in a hybrid format from 25 – 27 November 2021, Bombay Exhibition Centre, Goregaon which will unite technical textile players from across its varied application areas.

Top TT brands including JB Ecotex, PARK Nonwoven, Loyal Textiles Lenzing, Mehala, Meera Industries, amongst many others will showcase their latest products at the hybrid fair. Moreover, leading German brands exhibiting at Techtextil India 2021 will be hosted under the German pavilion.

The conjunction between the physical exhibition and the online business matchmaking platform will make way for a wider range of networking.

ALSO READ Centre plans ban on private cryptocurrencies; intends to create official digital currency

Published on: Wednesday, November 24, 2021, 09:23 AM IST