Mumbai: Shapoorji Pallonji slammed by homebuyers on Twitter for delays in handing over possession

The Shapoorji Pallonji Group led by Shapoor Mistry after the death of his younger brother Cyrus Mistry, started off in the 19th century by building pavements in Mumbai. It entered the real estate market in 1970 and has been building major housing projects in the financial capital, with its latest endeavour being the revival of India's tallest ultra luxurious skyscraper.

But while the group reportedly plans to sell shares in Tata Sons to repay debts and fund its expansion, it has allegedly left hundreds of homebuyers in a lurch.

All aggrieved people should come under one umbrella with one voice if we need to shake up SP to the extent which will force them to show urgency in completing our USopen project Mulund @Ravik2701 @HWNewsEnglish @sunrise0701 @mulund_info @godfrey_pimenta @WatchdogFounda https://t.co/Pa1oV1xLDm — US open (@usopenmulund) May 13, 2023

Shapoorji Pallonji, stop playing the delaying game and start the construction of US Open project in Mulund.

Shapoorji Pallonji Cheats

Dreams shattered , hope killed, wishes of moving into a house murdered, allottees of US open Mulund project looted by SP and RERA mute spectator

13 yrs torture@HWNewsEnglish @LoksattaLive @satsnandgaonkar @MahaGovtRERA @manishb78272973 @manishb78272973 https://t.co/uUvCiSTALL pic.twitter.com/kV6CgFc00N — Ravi Kuckian (@sunrise0701) May 20, 2023

Homebuyers in the dark

People who bought flats at the Shapoorji Pallonji Group's US Open project in Mumbai's suburb Mulund, are complaining about a delay in handing over possession by the company.

The residential building was originally launched by Nirmal Lifestyle in 2009, but the firm sold it to Shapoorji Pallonji's Ricardo Constructions as it went bankrupt.

Now homebuyers are tweeting about lack of any significant construction at the site four years after it was taken over by Shapoorji Pallonji.

400 plus flat owners hoodwinked for last +4 years of their life saving in Mulund by infamous Shapoorji Pallonjis US open project in Mulund.



#Shapoorji Pallonji CHEATS

This group has lost all its value and is taking the allottees of US open Mulund on a ride for the last 5 years. They aren't afraid of any authority. Shame on SP!@citizenmatters @DGPMaharashtra @HWNewsEnglish @MahareraG @satsnandgaonkar @Ravik2701 — Rachna Achal Sharma (@RachnaAchal) May 20, 2023

Procedural hurdles or excuses?

They have claimed that the group had promised to hand over possession by 2021, but they are still awaiting completion of the project.

US Open's registration with the Real Estate Regulatory Authority has also been extended till 2026, but now the group is waiting for a commencement certificate according to homebuyers.

About 200 homebuyers who paid Rs 125 crore and have been waiting to move in for decades, are asking why a group worth $30 billion can't complete a $5 million project after four years.

On its part, the Shapoorji Pallonji Group says that it is committed to the completion of the project with interests of all stakeholders in mind, but didn't provide any expected date of completion, according to a Moneycontrol report.