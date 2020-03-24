Mumbai realtors extend support to fight COVID - 19

Seldom in the history that the city is seeing its roads empty, the markets deserted and the public transport almost at a halt, the city and many corporates are showing solidarity to a 'common will' to curb the further spread of a deadly corona virus.

In response to the appeal by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi to extend gratitude to the real 'Corona Warriors' who are fighting and helping people for their safety, various realtors and their honchos expressed their heartfelt gratitude towards Government officials, doctors, para-medical personnel, police, media, health and hygiene workers.

Many corporate have already took rapid measures to stop further spread of COVID - 19 and ensure safety of their people by allowing work-from-home and other steps of social distancing.

“Real estate, as a community, has always done its bit to contribute to the society in more ways than one. A lot of developers had very willingly & independently, much before the government restricted public gatherings, postponed their project launches and cancelled channel partner meets in the interest of the society. Majority of the Sales Offices have been shut down to avoid contact between the customers and sales personnel. A sizeable part of the construction staff has also been asked to stay home. We at, The Guardians Real Estate Advisory, put the well being of our employees before our business interests, and had therefore asked all our employees to work from home starting 17th of March 2020. Moreover, we are also, regularly briefing them on preventive measures to be taken while they are at home,” said Kaushal Agarwal, Chairman, The Guardians Real Estate Advisory.

"We appreciate the Government's measures in curbing this deadly pandemic. As a responsible corporate, Runwal Group too have taken utmost care and precautions and are also adhering to Government's initiatives. All our employees have shown 100% solidarity with self-governance and are working from home. We have taken an important step to sanitize all our construction sites for the safety of our workers and have stopped all the work till further notice. We have postponed our Gudi Padwa launch and all our campaigns too. All our site offices will also remain closed. We will have to together support our Government in this time of distress," said Subodh Runwal, Director, Runwal Group.

“Our support extends to the government’s initiative to join the movement and express gratitude to those who are working round the clock to keep the country safe and healthy amidst the pandemic. We too are taking necessary precautions as a responsible organization. Considering the festive mood for Gudi Padwa, we were going to launch a new project ‘Codename Amazon’ at Andheri East. Earlier there was to be a physical launch with channel partners and brokers but now due to the Covid-19 situation, we will be conducting a digital launch where we will accept requests from customers online. To avoid crowd gathering, we will give time slots to the customers once the impact of this virus settles down,” said Anuj Khetan, Director, Vijay Khetan Group.

"We at The Wadhwa Group in the interest of safety of our employees and their family members have asked them to remain at home and avoid social interactions till further notice comes from concerned authorities & for customers looking to buy a home on ocaasion of Gudi Padwa we have opened the option of online buying where families can virtually interact with our team and chalk out their plans of finalising a property of their choice from our bouquet of offerings; they can also avail cashback on booking properties online. We have enhanced and made our processes very easy for our customers by providing online and WhatsApp assistance with the help of virtual site tours so that they can book their dream home with a hassle-free experience even when they are at home," said Navin Makhija - Managing Director, The Wadhwa Group.

“We have supported Janta Curfew announced by government and thank people like doctors, medical personnel, essential and cleaning staff, for their service during the coronavirus outbreak. To support the government decision we have kept all our construction and sales sites closed along with our city and regional offices advising all Omkarites to stay at home,” Devang Varma, Promoter, Omkar Realtors & Developers said.