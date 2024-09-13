Mumbai: Puravankara Ltd Ventures Into SoBo Market With Redevelopment Of Miami Apartments At Breach Candy

Puravankara Ltd | Website

Puravankara Limited has acquired the redevelopment rights of a prestigious society — Miami Apartments at Breach Candy. Spreading little over 2,000 sq m of land, this marks the developer’s entry into the uber-luxury South Mumbai market, where rates (as per market sources) are estimated in the range of Rs 1,25,000 and Rs 1,40,000 per sq. ft.

Commenting on the strategic announcement, Ashish Puravankara, MD, Puravankara Limited, said, "Our entry into South Mumbai with the redevelopment of Miami Apartments at Breach Candy marks a significant milestone. This project showcases our commitment to delivering unparalleled luxury and reinforces our vision to create iconic living spaces in the most coveted locations. We are excited to bring our expertise to South Mumbai and redefine the standards of luxury living in this prestigious neighbourhood, while strengthening our presence in other markets."

In addition, Puravankara has further extended its footprint in Lokhandwala, Andheri West, where it had previously (in November 2023) acquired redevelopment rights for two societies with land admeasuring around 3 acres. In addition to the above two societies, the company has now been selected as the preferred developer by a cluster of four societies with land admeasuring approximately 1.30 acres, creating a large development with an overall land area of around 4.3 acres. As per market sources, the estimated rate in the micro-market ranges anywhere between Rs 40,000 and 45,000 per sq. ft.

"The addition of new redevelopment projects in Breach Candy and Andheri West further strengthens our portfolio in Mumbai and highlights our growing role in the city’s real estate transformation. Our commitment to design excellence, transparency and adherence to timelines underscore Puravankara’s position as a trusted partner for society redevelopment projects. We will continue to focus on the acquisition of marquee assets in MMR and Pune,” said the CEO - West & Commercial Assets, Puravankara Limited, Rajat Rastogi.