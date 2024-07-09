Mumbai Monsoon Mayhem: Journalist Narrates Taxi Drivers' Act of Kindness to Stranded Passenger

Acts of Kindness Amid Mumbai's Monsoon Mayhem |

In a city often bustling and chaotic, some moments of humaneness and genuine care always remind us of the goodness that exists around us, even in the most challenging times.

Mumbai, the financial capital of India and also known as the 'City of dreams', on July 9, experienced heavy rains, with water flooding the streets, making travel a challenging part for everyone in the city.

Latha Venkatesh, the executive editor at CNBC TV18, took to social media to share her heartfelt gratitude towards two taxi drivers who helped her during the downpour.

In her post, she recounted how she was stranded near Sion Hospital along with three other distressed individuals and wrote, "Deeply grateful to 2 taxidrivers who helped out in the rains today. One, at Sion hospital picked me along with 3 other distressed stranded passerbys a & took us to Plaza. Refused to take money. I had to force a 100 rupee note. He forced me to take back Rs 50."

Furthermore, she in her post added, "Another cabbie drove me from Plaza to worli. Meter read Rs 91. I gave a 100 and requested him not to return change. Again he forced me to take back Rs10. Such humaneness and honesty, from people who can less afford it! God bless!"

Netizens Reactions

The post received numerous response from netizens applauding the taxi drivers as well as the Mumbai spirit.

One of the X user responded, "The Mumbai Spirit is these selfless folk who fork out the price for their roof eke out a hand to mouth and yet give with open hearts and warm smiles of finest humans! They who can least afford generosity practice it as if their very meaning of existence is within its bounds!"

"This is the main reason I love staying Mumbai. People are genuine and humane here. Long live this helpful culture," wrote another X user.

Grateful for those who still run on meter and make an honest living unlike other cities. — Ashish (@TulsaniX) July 8, 2024