Mumbai Man Jumps Queue To Get The iPhone 16

As eager brand loyalists lined up for the highly anticipated launch of the iPhone 16, a jugaadu man opted for a decidedly quicker solution. The sight of the new iPhone in his hands left fellow shoppers in disbelief. After a mere 15 minutes of placing an order for an iPhone 16 with Flipkart Minutes, he was greeted with his new iPhone 16 in hand. The news came to light when a Twitter user shared his grudging experience of waiting patiently in line when someone in the back of the queue got the iPhone before him.

Others took to X and Instagram to express their astonishment and lament for not having thought of this option themselves.

This isn’t Flipkart Minutes' first brush with such convenience. In August, the service made headlines when it successfully delivered a laptop in a staggering 13 minutes to Sunny R. Gupta, a software developer who was at a Bengaluru Starbucks.