Mumbai: IDBI Bank's Uday Kamath dies due to coronavirus at Bombay hospital

Uday Kamath, Special Assistant, Malad Branch of IDBI, Mumbai died of coronavirus on May 1 at about 1.30 pm at Bombay Hospital. He was 56.

He was admitted to Bombay hospital on April 28 and was undergoing treatment for the virus. However, on May 1, he succumbed to the virus after he struggled to breathe.

A statement by Maharashtra State Bank Employees Federation stated that "We are at deep sorrow to inform you that Com. Uday Kamath, Special Assistant, Malad Branch of IDBI from Mumbai died of coronavirus yesterday that is 1 May 2020 at about 1.30 pm at Bombay Hospital Mumbai. He was 56. He was admitted in the hospital on 28 April 2020. He was struggling hard for life but ultimately died of breathlessness. His death is sudden and untimely. MSBEF pays it's homage and shares grief of his family. "

The association complained about the unhygienic conditions in which bankers have been working and said that the employees are risking the lives while the work during these trying times.

"Comrades, we all are passing through great challenge and are required to perform our duties by inviting great risk to our life, while it is most disgusting that management of the banks are not realising it and are not complying with the necessities. In most of the banks sweepers have not been appointed and the work is getting done by casual and temporary employees, most of the banks have dispensed with the Guards at the entrance of the branch as also ATM locations, mask and sanitizer is not being provided regularly in sufficient quantity, travel arrangement is not being made by the bank, " the statement added.

Despite posing risk to their lives, employees report to work and serve the customers, the association added in the statement.

"Even then most of our comrades are reporting to the duties in order to serve the customers and maintain reputation of our bank but bankers must realise and reciprocally should comply at least with Standard Operative Procedure i.e. SOP and whatever reasonably they are supposed to do with, such as reimbursement of expenses towards mask, sanitizer, life cover in the eventuality of unfortunate death and incentive to motivate employees those who are attending but unfortunately IDBI bank management has not extended any of those. Our affiliated unit has represented for the same and hope wiser counsel will prevail upon and management will move forward to comply with it urgently and if not we will have to raise our voice," the statement read.

"Comrades, government, bankers everybody expects employees, workers and common man to sacrifice but now time has come to say enough is enough. Now it is bankers and government to comply with their responsibilities and if they fail we will have to raise our voice. Let us be prepared for the same," the statement read.