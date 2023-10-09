Mumbai: Godrej Properties Announces Opening Of Taj The Trees in Vikhroli | File

Real estate developers Godrej Properties Limited, announced through an exchange filing the opening of Taj The Trees at their flagship project and one of India's most sustainably planned mixed-use developments - The Trees in Vikhroli, Mumbai. The hotel is entirely owned by Godrej Properties and will be managed by the Indian Hotel Companies Limited (IHCL) as a luxury Taj hotel.

Spread across across 0.35 million sq. ft., Taj The Trees offers 151 spacious rooms; celebrated restaurants, Shamiana and Nonya; a rooftop bar, The Mangrove Bar; an infinity pool across the length of the building; generous conference facilities; and a signature spa. The hotel is IGBC Platinum certified and has been designed to offer generous views of the mangroves on one side and of the public art and sculpture park on the other.

Vikhroli is an evolving micro market located in the eastern suburbs of Mumbai. Offering excellent social and civil infrastructure, it is strategically located along the Eastern Express Highway and offers connectivity to the north, south, and east of Mumbai city, and LBS Marg, which connects with the western suburbs of Mumbai. Additionally, it is in proximity to the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport and the proposed Navi Mumbai International Airport.

Pirojsha Godrej, Executive Chairperson, Godrej Properties Limited, said “We are happy to open our first hotel, Taj The Trees, in partnership with the Tata Group. This collaboration showcasing Godrej Properties’ development expertise and IHCL’s excellence in hospitality marks a significant milestone in our journey, as we aim to deliver quality and sustainable luxury in a green, connected, and vibrant neighbourhood.”

