Mumbai: Bliss Consultancy Files Cheating Case Against Denron Rea-IT Over Alleged Cheating & Forgery

Stock broking firm Bliss Consultancy has filed a case against Denron Rea-IT Trade Pvt Ltd and the company's directors Hariprasad Paswan, Ramesh Kumar Yadav, and one Sabir Khan for an alleged cheating and forgery case at Andheri police station on Wednesday. Ashesh Mehta and his wife, Shivangi Mehta are the proprietors of Bliss Consultants located in Goregaon East.

Investors filed cheating cases against the couple, and the Mumbai Police's Economic Offence Wing (EOW) arrested them in December 2023. According to the police report, Ashesh's sister Nikki Shah, 43, filed the case on behalf of the couple.

Denron Rea IT Trade Pvt Ltd, Pune, invested Rs200 crore in Bliss Consultants in August 2021. However, in November 2022, Denron Rea approached Arbitration and claimed that Bliss Consultants had to pay them Rs250 crore (including 30% interest). The Arbitration directed Bliss Consultants to transfer Rs 160 crore to Denron Rea-IT , which Bliss Consultants failed to do. Subsequently, Denron Rea again approached Arbitration in 2023.

Details of FIR

According to the FIR, Denron Rea-IT submitted fake affidavits in the names of the Mehtas, stating No Objection to Bliss Consultant's Rs160 crore transferred from their Kotak Mahindra Bank account to Denron Rea-IT's ICICI bank account. The Mehta couple claimed that they had not made such affidavits, and their signatures were also fake.

Later, Denron Rea-IT approached Rajgurunagar District Court in Pune and submitted the Arbitration decision. Based on this, the court directed Bliss Consultant to pay Rs160 crore to Denron Rea-IT . Subsequently, Bliss Consultants' Kotak Mahindra Bank account (Andheri East Branch) was frozen after the court order, creating fear among other investors that Bliss Consultants would not return their investment amount. The Mehta couple discovered that an individual, Sabir Khan, falsely represented Bliss Consultant in Arbitration and submitted fake affidavits.