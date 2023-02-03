Mumbai-based Gowardhan milk to now cost Rs 56 | Facebook -Gowardhan

After Amul, Gowardhan Milk has raised the cost of milk by Rs 2 per litre, which will come into effect on February 2. The Gowardhan Gold variant will now be Rs 56 per liter from its earlier Rs 54, reported Hindustan Times.

The brand has increased the cost of milk for the second time in a month.

According to Parag Milk Foods Chairman, Devendra Shah, the price hike is because the cost of operation and milk production has increased. The increase in production is due to increase in cost of packaging, energy, cattle feed and logistics. The cost of fodder has also increased due to heavy rain in the past few months and the shortage of green fodder.

He also said that the farmers had lost interest in the trade as the milk prices were very low. In Mumbai, Gowardhan sells over 2.5 lakh liters of cow milk on a daily basis.

Amul Milk price increased by Rs 3

The Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF) earlier had also announced that the Amul pouch milk costs will be increased by Rs 3 per liter.

