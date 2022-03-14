Mumbai Angels welcomes Hem Angels as its latest co-investment partner

Mumbai Angels, a platform for early-stage investments, has announced Hem Angels, a part of Hem Securities Ltd., as its next partner for the Co-investment Program. Hem Angels has been actively raising early stage funds through its network spanned across 21 states and 112 cities.

The Co-investment Program launched in 2021 by Mumbai Angels offers a host of opportunities for emerging startups seeking financial backing and guidance, it said in a press statement. The companies chosen for the program will also receive unrestricted access to Mumbai Angels’ Multiplier program, an exclusive marketplace offering an array of services such as advertising, advisory, cloud storage and marketing solutions, among others.

Nandini Mansinghka, Co-Founder and CEO of Mumbai Angels, said, “As one of the pioneers in introducing Angel investment platforms in India, we strongly believe in creating a favourable environment for robust growth. The co-investment program is a step towards building up a startup ecosystem that is brimming with opportunities. We are optimistic that our partnership with Hem Angels will leverage our individual strengths and use our synergy for creating better impact.”

Gaurav Jain, Director of Hem Angels, said, “Mumbai Angels is one of the most seasoned Angel Network with over 190 portfolio companies. This partnership is a huge value addition especially for investee startups of Hem Angels’. Through 14 months of operations, we have funded 16 startups through our investor network, and we are hopeful of doubling the numbers in 2022 through the partnership with Mumbai Angels. We believe that this collaboration will help us achieve our goals faster and would give an immense boost to our chosen startups.”

Hem Angels, part of Hem Securities Limited, has as experience of four decades in financial markets. It focuses on co-investing/last-mile funding along with the lead marquee investors. It intends to invest across multiple sectors, asset-light tech enable business model, MVP ready Product & market fit ready, business with existing customer and revenue traction. In the last 14 months Hem Angels has invested in 16 startups with an investment of around Rs 25 crore, it said.

Published on: Monday, March 14, 2022, 12:20 PM IST