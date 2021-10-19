Mumbai Angels Network partners with SucSEED on newly-launched Co-Investment Program

In a first for the startup ecosystem in India, Mumbai Angels Network, investment platform for early-stage venture investments, and SucSEED, a fast-growing angel investment platform have joined hands to co-invest in select, high-potential early stage startups.

This partnership announces the launch of Mumbai Angels Network’s Co-investment Program. The partnership aims to multiply the expertise and capital from both the platforms and reduce the time taken by founders to close their fund raise and help the startups ecosystem in India at large.

The chosen startups will receive a host of benefits, including being a part of Mumbai Angels Network and SucSEED’s outreach for next-level investment conversations with marquee VCs, Strategics, and Family Offices alongside being included in Mumbai Angels Network’s Multiplier Program, a new, exclusive marketplace for its portfolio companies. Depending on its performance, startup will also have a chance to raise their next round of funding on the Mumbai Angels Network platform and with SucSEED Indovation Fund.

Nandini Mansinghka, Co-Founder & CEO - Mumbai Angels Network, said, “We are excited to launch the Co-investment Program that aims to partner with like minded networks and funds to drastically reduce the amount taken by founders to raise their initial rounds of capital and increase the velocity of their growth using the combined might of the partners. ”

“SucSEED has always been committed to helping passionate entrepreneurs build innovative solutions and next-generation companies. We have worked regularly with ecosystem partners including Mumbai Angels, but we are happy to join hands through a formal engagement with an eminent platform like Mumbai Angels Network to co-invest in emerging startups that have the potential to become legendary enterprises of tomorrow. We look forward to a fruitful, lasting relationship,” added Vikrant Varshney, Co-Founder and MD, SucSEED.

