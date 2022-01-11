Mumbai Angels Network participates in $750K round for Eduncle

Mumbai Angels Network, a platform for early-stage investments along with Ah! Ventures, KareKaBa Ventures and others, participated in a $750K round for Eduncle.com, online learning platform for IIT JAM, UGC NET and CSIR NET.

Eduncle will be utilizing the freshly infused capital to achieve its expansion objectives and to develop new products for additional exams, commence live classes, and bolster its tech infrastructure.

The platform also plans on augmenting its doubt-solving features with the integration of AI and ML.

“With the edtech space witnessing cut-throat competition, the need for unique solutions is greater than ever before, and Eduncle is doing just that. We believe that the fresh capital will allow them to achieve their goals and reach greater heights,” said Nandini Mansinghka, Co-Founder & CEO - Mumbai Angels Network.

Arpit Pareek, Co-Founder, and COO of Eduncle said, “Our platform provides learners with end-to-end test preparation and guidance for higher education with multiple features such as live classes, video lectures, printed material, automated doubt solutions, and test series combined with personalized one-on-one mentorship sessions. We are elated to have marquee investors backing us in our growth journey. The capital will allow us to enhance our offerings and scale further.”

Ankur Bansal, Co-Lead Investor for Eduncle, said, “It's exciting for me to be a part of Eduncle's business and onward journey, as they use the funds to upscale high-quality education and learning solutions across the whole country and also globally by providing online solution for higher education, creating the exponential growth in times to come."

Dr. Amit Pareek, Founder & CEO, Eduncle, started with a small team of 5 people and a mission to empower students with the power of knowledge and build their concepts so that they can lead in their exams, career, and lives.

Published on: Tuesday, January 11, 2022, 03:21 PM IST