Mumbai Angels Network makes successful exit from parenting platform BabyChakra

Mumbai Angels Network has successfully exited BabyChakra, parenting platform for young parents, especially mothers. The development comes after the acquisition of BabyChakra by MyGlamm, D2C beauty and personal care company

Speaking on the exit, Nandini Mansinghka, Co-Founder & CEO of Mumbai Angels Network said, “BabyChakra has maintained a leading position in the mom-child personal care market over the past few years, helping mothers through easily accessible and informative pieces of content on our platform. We strongly believe that BabyChakra is now in the right place and this acquisition will help both the players strengthen their existing offerings and tap into new growth areas.”

Founded by Naiyya Saggi, Mitesh Karia, and Mohit Kumar in 2015, Maharashtra-based BabyChakra is a parenting platform for young parents in India, addressing concerns and supports moms from the very first day of their maternal journey. Currently, it is a community of 25 million moms and aims to become a partner to over 100 million moms in the next three years. The brand’s partnership with MyGlamm will play a pivotal role in BabyChakra’s growth journey.

Published on: Tuesday,August 24, 2021, 12:25 PM IST