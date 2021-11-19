Mumbai Angels Network collaborates with FreeFlow Ventures

Mumbai Angels Network, a platform for early-stage venture investments, has partnered with FreeFlow Ventures, a startup incubator and accelerator, and a government-affiliated organization. The two investment networks will co-invest in select startups that display a high growth potential.

Startups chosen for the co-investment program will receive benefits, including being a part of Mumbai Angels Network’s outreach for next-level investment conversations with VCs, Strategics, and Family Offices. Additionally, the startups will be included in Mumbai Angels Network’s Multiplier Program, a marketplace for its portfolio companies. The co-investment program will also offer startups the chance to raise their next round of funding from Mumbai Angels Network, depending on their performance and capital efficiency.

Nandini Mansinghka, Co-Founder & CEO - Mumbai Angels Network, said, “Our co-investment program was launched with the aim of identifying and nurturing emerging, high-potential startups along with other investment networks/VCs by providing the required financial backing and mentoring. The partnership will offer an unrestricted pass to startups for co-investment deals from both Mumbai Angels Network and FreeFlow Ventures, allowing them to scale their business and reach greater heights.”

Suraj Juneja, Founder, FreeFlow Ventures, said, “This partnership provides the perfect medium to not just close deals together but to make them more efficient, which is crucial for startups and their founders,” added

FreeFlow Ventures aims to allow all startups and investors in the ecosystem to come together and create mutually beneficial deals.

Published on: Friday, November 19, 2021, 04:35 PM IST