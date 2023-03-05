Mukesh Ambani's driver earns THIS much per year; check details here |

According to recent reports, the salary of Indian billionaire Mukesh Ambani's driver was estimated to be more than that of many people working in multinational companies. Ambani's driver reportedly earned around Rs 2 lakh per month back in 2017, which sums up to be Rs 24 lakh annually. However, it is still unclear how much the driver earns in 2023.

Ambani's drivers undergo rigorous training

Ambani's household drivers are reportedly hired through a private contracting firm and undergo rigorous training to handle his bulletproof vehicle and maintain the luxurious lifestyle of the billionaire's family.

Other employees of the Ambani household, including cooks, guards, and housekeeping staff, are also said to receive allowances and insurance.

Salary of bodyguards & household helps of other celebs

In comparison, many Bollywood stars reportedly pay their bodyguards and nannies significant sums of money. For example, Salman Khan's bodyguard Shera reportedly earns Rs 2 crore annually, while Kareena Kapoor pays her nanny Rs 1.50 lakh per month, which goes up to Rs 1.75 lakh if she works overtime.

Akshay Kumar's bodyguard Shreyas earns Rs 1.2 crore per year, and Amitabh Bachchan's bodyguard Jitendra Shinde has a salary of Rs 1.5 crore per annum. Yuvraj Ghorpade, Aamir Khan’s bodyguard, reportedly takes home Rs 2 crore every year, and Shah Rukh Khan's bodyguard Ravi Singh makes Rs 2.5 crore annually. SRK's manager, Pooja Dadlani, reportedly earns between Rs 7 to 9 crore annually and has a net worth of Rs 50 crore.

