Mukesh Ambani, Sunil Mittal Join Global AI Commission To Shape Responsible AI Governance

Reliance Industries chairman and managing director Mukesh Ambani and Bharti Enterprises founder Sunil Bharti Mittal have become part of a newly launched global commission on artificial intelligence that brings together more than 40 global leaders from industry, government, and multilateral organisations.

The initiative is designed to guide the responsible development and adoption of AI technologies worldwide.

The AI for Good Global Commission was announced on July 3 by Rwanda President Paul Kagame, Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff, and International Telecommunication Union (ITU) secretary-general Doreen Bogdan-Martin.

The commission aims to create practical frameworks that enhance trust in AI systems, expand access to the technology, and promote its use in solving global challenges.

Alongside Ambani and Mittal, the founding members include top global technology executives such as Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang, Microsoft vice chair Brad Smith, Amazon CEO Andy Jassy, Google research head James Manyika, Qualcomm CEO Cristiano Amon, Anthropic co-founder Jack Clark, Accenture CEO Julie Sweet, Vodafone CEO Margherita Della Valle, and Cohere CEO Aidan Gomez, among others.

The commission has been formed to bridge gaps between governments, private companies, and international institutions at a time when countries are racing to harness AI while managing concerns related to safety, governance, and equitable access.

President Kagame emphasised that technology must serve humanity’s broader interests, noting that it should remain a force for good. He will co-chair the commission alongside Marc Benioff.

Benioff added that AI’s success will depend not only on its economic potential but also on building trust in its deployment and ensuring responsible usage across sectors.

A key focus of the commission will be to ensure that AI benefits developing countries and does not deepen the global digital divide. With an estimated 2.2 billion people still lacking internet access, improving digital connectivity and inclusion will be a central priority.

Doreen Bogdan-Martin, who will serve as vice-chair, highlighted that no single entity can manage AI’s global impact alone, stressing the importance of collaboration between governments, businesses, and international organisations.

The initiative builds on earlier efforts by the ITU-UNESCO Broadband Commission for Sustainable Development, which focused on digital connectivity and inclusive growth.

The commission’s first formal meeting will take place at the AI for Good Global Summit 2026 in Geneva, scheduled for July 7–10, as part of Geneva Digital Week, which will also host global discussions on AI governance and digital development.

Keywords:

Mukesh Ambani, Sunil Mittal, AI governance, global AI commission, responsible artificial intelligence