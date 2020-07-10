Mukesh Ambani overtakes Warren Buffet; becomes 7th richest person in the world

Chairman Mukesh Ambani has become the seventh richest person in the world overtaking Warren Buffet, one of the most successful investors globally, according to the Forbes Real Time Billionaires Index.

As per the latest Forbes data, Ambani's net worth rose $2 billion on Friday and currently stands at $70.1 billion.

His rise among the world's richest individuals has been boosted by the recent continuous surge in the share price of Reliance Industries (RIL).

On Friday, RIL shares on the BSE hit a fresh all-time high of Rs 1,884.40. Following the surge in share prices, the oil-to-telecom major's market capitalisation crossed Rs 11.90 lakh crore.