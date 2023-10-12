Video: Mukesh Ambani Offers Prayers At Badrinarayan Temple With Radhika Merchant

Mukesh Ambani Offers Prayers At Badrinarayan Temple with Radhika Merchant | PTI

Mukesh Ambani, the Chairman of Reliance Industries on Thursday made a visit to Badrinath to seek blessings at the Badrinarayan temple. He was joined by Radhika Merchant, who is engaged to his youngest son, Anant Ambani, along with other members of the family.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The Ambani family was welcomed at the sacred shrine by the Chairman, Vice-Chairman of the Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee, and former BKTC CEO BD Singh.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Ambani tops the Forbes list of India's 100 Richest 2023

Reliance Industries chairman and managing director Mukesh Ambani has regained the first position on the Forbes list of India's 100 Richest 2023 with a net worth of $92 billion. Ambani overtakes Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani who has slipped to the second position.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)