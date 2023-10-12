 Video: Mukesh Ambani Offers Prayers At Badrinarayan Temple With Radhika Merchant
Thursday, October 12, 2023
Mukesh Ambani, the Chairman of Reliance Industries on Thursday made a visit to Badrinath to seek blessings at the Badrinarayan temple. He was joined by Radhika Merchant, who is engaged to his youngest son, Anant Ambani, along with other members of the family.

The Ambani family was welcomed at the sacred shrine by the Chairman, Vice-Chairman of the Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee, and former BKTC CEO BD Singh.

Ambani tops the Forbes list of India's 100 Richest 2023

Reliance Industries chairman and managing director Mukesh Ambani has regained the first position on the Forbes list of India's 100 Richest 2023 with a net worth of $92 billion. Ambani overtakes Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani who has slipped to the second position.

