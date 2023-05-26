Mukesh Ambani joins President's Advisory Committee COP28 | File

Mukesh Ambani, Chairman and Managing Director, Reliance Industries, has been appointed as the member of Advisory Committee to the President of the 28th Session of the Conference of the Parties (COP28) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC).

Mukesh Ambani joined other important global leaders on the COP28 Advisory Council such as Larry Fink, Chairman and CEO of BlackRock, Olafur Grimsson, Chairman of Arctic Circle (Former President of Iceland), Laurent Fabius, President of COP21 / Paris Agreement, Former Prime Minister of France, Francesco La Camera, Director General, International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA), Bob Dudley, Chair of the Oil & Gas Climate Initiative (OGCI), former CEO of BP.

Mukesh Ambani is the only Indian, other than Sunita Narain, Director General, Centre for Science and Environment, on the Advisory Committee to the President of COP28.

COP28

The COP28 UAE Advisory Committee brings together the climate expertise of thought leaders from countries across six continents. Representing policy, industry, energy, finance, civil society, youth, and humanitarian action, the 31 members of the Committee, of which 65 per cent are from the Global South, will provide guidance and counsel to the COP Presidency in the run up to COP28 and beyond.

The UNFCCC Secretariat announced in January 2023 appointed Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology and UAE Special Envoy for Climate Change, as COP 28 President-Designate.

UAE has been chosen to host the 28th session of the Conference of Parties (COP 28) to the UNFCCC (United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change) from November 30, 2023 to December 12, 2023. It will be held at Dubai Expo City.