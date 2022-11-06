Mukesh Ambani is India’s best employer, Reliance among top 20 global firms to work at

PTI

When India’s workforce like global counterparts, was hit by the pandemic and the resultant financial uncertainty, Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance had announced that its employees earning below Rs 30,000 would be paid twice. The conglomerate currently has almost 3.5 lakh employees and had generated more than two lakh jobs in FY22 alone, while businesses were recovering from the pandemic. With benefits including post-retirement medical benefits and free lunches, Reliance has been named as the best place to work in India and among the 20 best across the globe.

Other Indian firms left far behind

Reliance has managed to become the only Indian firm in the top 100 companies to work at globally, at a time when employees are looking for a healthy work-life balance and other perks apart from a higher salary. The availability of better opportunities has also triggered a great resignation across the world, but Reliance has managed to clinch the 20th position among best employers, above the likes of Mercedes Benz and Coca Cola. The top position globally was held by South Korea’s Samsung, followed by American firms Microsoft, IBM, Google’s parent Alphabet and iPhone maker Apple.

Adani richest yet not among best employers?

The Indian firm after Reliance in the global rankings was HDFC, ranked 137th, while the other emerging conglomerate Adani was ranked at the 547th position, only above Infosys at 668th. The survey focusing on gender equality, image, impact and talent development among other factors was conducted with 1.5 lakh employees in 57 countries. Reliance’s CSR activities may also have made a difference in the survey that takes social responsibility into account.

Retail segment thriving

Currently a bulk of Reliance employees are now employed in the rapidly growing retail segment of the conglomerate. Although Mukesh Ambani has lost the crown of India’s richest man to Gautam Adani, Reliance Industries is way ahead of Adani in terms of employee satisfaction.