Mukesh Ambani-backed Sterling & Wilson to set up solar plant in Nigeria

Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy wins a USD 1.5-billion order from the government of Nigeria, along with its consortium partner Sun Africa, for setting up solar PV power plants. It is a huge order to build five 961 MW solar plants.

The order will be executed through Sterling & Wilson's US step-down subsidiary Sterling & Wilson Solar Solutions Inc, the Reliance Industries-controlled company said in a statement on Friday without disclosing the order value.

The order involves the development, design, construction, and commissioning of solar PV power plants aggregating 961 MW at five locations along with battery energy storage systems with a total installed capacity of 455 MW, the company said, adding these projects will be owned and operated by Niger Delta Power Holding Company, a Nigerian government entity.

The financing for these projects is under negotiations between the US Exim, ING, and the government of Nigeria.

Amit Jain, Global CEO of Sterling & Wilson, said his company has installed the maximum solar capacity in Africa with a portfolio of over 1 GW.

Nigeria's electrification rate is above the sub-Saharan African average of 47 percent, which, however, is way behind the global average. This makes for a strong case for solar energy as a viable solution for domestic and commercial supply.

Sterling & Wilson entered Africa in 2015 with its first international project of 90 MW in De Aar in South Africa. Today, it is one of the largest solar EPC (Engineering, procurement, and construction) players in the region with a strong portfolio of over 1 GW, spread across seven countries.

Some of its prestigious projects in the region include Benban Solar Park, which is the world's largest planned solar installation in Egypt, 175.5 MW in Morocco, and projects in Zambia, Namibia, Kenya, and Niger.

Having a presence in 25 countries, Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy provides EPC services for utility-scale solar, floating solar, and hybrid energy storage solutions. The company has a portfolio of 12.8 GW apart from managing operations and maintenance portfolio of around 6 GW.