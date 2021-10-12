Mswipe to digitise payments for govt services; appoints Dhruti Gawande to head new business vertical

Mswipe, end-to-end digital enabler for SMEs, announced that it has introduced a business vertical to strengthen the digital payments infrastructure of all government enterprises across the country.

The company announced the appointment of Dhruti Gawande as Head - Government Enterprise. She will be responsible for expanding Mswipe’s footprint in the government sector and support the latter’s vision of transforming India into a digitally-empowered society and a less-cash economy.

Mswipe, which accounts for an estimated 6.75 lakh POS and 11 lakh QR merchants across India will enable the government to realize its target of achieving a record 1 billion digital transactions a day, it said in a press release.

Mswipe CEO Ketan Patel said, “We want to transform India’s financial services landscape through our platform, which provides accessibility and affordability to customers. Our dedicated business vertical under the leadership of Dhruti, will help Mswipe power the digitization of several public services and bring convenience to end users.

In her previous role, Dhruti was Vice President - Wholesale Banking at Kotak Mahindra Bank, and oversaw business opportunities for central ministries and public sector institutions.

She is a post-graduate from Jamnalal Bajaj Institute of Management Studies.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday, October 12, 2021, 11:50 AM IST