MSI Eyes Laptop Exports From India, Expands Beyond PCs With AI Servers And Enterprise Solutions

MSI AI laptops | PR Handout

Taiwanese PC manufacturer MSI is exploring the possibility of exporting laptops made in India while also evaluating the introduction of its wider portfolio of enterprise and AI-focused products in the country.

According to a report by Moneycontrol, discussions about exporting India-made laptops to global markets are currently underway, though no timeline has been finalized.

The move reflects the growing importance of India as both a manufacturing base and a strategic market for global technology companies.

MSI India executives said the company remains committed to expanding its presence in the country and sees significant long-term opportunities.

India Emerging As Manufacturing Hub

Global electronics companies are increasingly looking at India not only as a large consumer market but also as a manufacturing and export destination. Government incentives and a growing electronics supply chain have encouraged several global brands to increase local production.

MSI already manufactures most of its India-bound laptops locally through partners such as Syrma SGS and other contract manufacturers.

The company said it was among the first brands to manufacture laptops powered by Nvidia's latest RTX 50-series graphics processors in India.

Company executives noted that export plans are still under discussion and further details will be announced once decisions are finalized.

AI Servers And Enterprise Business On The Radar

Beyond consumer laptops, MSI is also considering bringing more of its commercial and infrastructure-focused offerings to India.

Globally, the company sells products such as, AI computing servers, enterprise computing solutions, EV charging systems and robotics solutions

MSI said consumer devices currently form the foundation of its India business. However, as the market matures, enterprise products and AI-driven solutions are expected to become a larger part of its strategy.

The company is already engaging with enterprise customers through dedicated commercial teams and sees growing demand as businesses adopt AI-enabled computing and upgrade their technology infrastructure.

Focus On Growth Across India

MSI remains optimistic about the outlook for India's PC market, driven by device replacement cycles and increasing interest in generative AI applications.

The company has doubled its investments in India between 2022 and 2025, expanding retail stores, service networks and distribution channels.

MSI now operates around 50 exclusive stores across the country and is increasingly targeting Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities as the next phase of growth.

Executives believe rising AI adoption among consumers and businesses will continue to support demand for new computing devices in the coming years.