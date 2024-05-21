Ms. VS's Journey With Bronchial Carcinoid Tumor – A story Of Resilience And Determination |

Humans have an unnerving spirit of overcoming all types of challenges, especially medical ones. People diagnosed with tumors (some benign and cancers) show an indomitable spirit to defeat them and improve their lifespan. Bronchial carcinoid or neuroendocrine tumor (NET) is one such tumor that is on the cusp of being a cancer. This tumor is dangerous as it blocks the air passage. Amongst the innumerable patient stories, the story of 31-year-old Ms. VS highlights the mother's unwavering determination to beat NET for the sake of her young child.

Dr. Sandeep Nayak, a leading oncologist and founder of the MACS clinic, one of the best places for cancer treatment in Bangalore , shares this challenging patient story. He states, "Bronchial carcinoids are difficult tumors to treat due to their location. Ms. VS was diagnosed with a bronchial carcinoid tumor nearly 10 years ago, a rare condition, she consented to a robotic right bilobectomy procedure to resolve the issue. Fortunately, the procedure was complex, but, successful, and she recovered well and got discharged on 4th day after surgery.'

For more than a decade, several doctors tried to treat Ms. VS for persistent respiratory issues but with no success. The diagnosis revealed a bronchial carcinoid tumor obstructing the air supply to her lungs. Multiple laser procedures offered temporary relief, but her determination to recover led her to MACS Clinic for a consultation and thorough diagnosis.

Bronchial carcinoid tumors are rare lung tumors caused by hormone-producing cells. The tumors grow slowly and can turn into cancer. They cause breathing issues and can spread to other organs. Treatment of Bronchial carcinoid tumors depends upon the stage, location and specifics of the tumor along with the patient's health. The curative treatment for this is surgical removal.

Under the aegis of Dr. Sandeep Nayak and the team of oncologists at MACS clinic, a robotic right lung bilobectomy procedure could resolve this condition. Despite being considered a high-risk procedure and risk of complication post-surgery, Ms VS consented to the surgery. She had complete faith in the medical team at MACS Clinic and was determined to recover from this type of lung tumor.

Dr. Sandeep Nayak states, 'Surgery to treat a Bronchial carcinoid tumor is a reliable treatment option provided it is performed by an expert oncosurgeon. The location and size of the tumor determine the success of the procedure. I prefer the robotic approach to treating this condition as it is minimally invasive and the patient recovers faster.'

The robotic right bilobectomy procedure was a success, and Ms. VS recovered well. She is healthy and has resumed her duties as a mother. Ms. VS extends her heartfelt gratitude and thanks to Dr. Sandeep Nayak and the entire team at MACS Clinic for their treatment, guidance, and support.

Many such patient stories reveal the dedication and evidence-based diagnosis of MACS Clinic in overcoming cancer, a dreaded disease.

Bronchial carcinoid tumors are rare, and hence, their treatment is challenging. Nevertheless, robotic broncheal sleeve resection and sometimes lobectomy are reliable option after considering the patient’s condition, size, and location of the tumor. This case highlights the efficacy of the procedure when performed by an expert and experienced surgical oncologist based on evidence-based management.

About MACS Clinic

MACS Clinic is a dedicated clinic offering advanced cancer treatment and care in Bangalore. Founded and headed by Dr. Sandeep Nayak, a leading surgical oncologist in India, MACS clinic has in place a team of highly qualified and experienced oncologists committed to offering affordable, evidence-based cancer treatments. Today, the clinic is known for excellent cancer treatment and caters to domestic and international patients.

