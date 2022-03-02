MS Dhoni announced brand ambassador of online gaming platform, WinZO

Social skill gaming platform, WinZO, has announced the onboarding of Mahendra Singh Dhoni (MSD) as its brand ambassador.

MSD will feature as a part of WinZO’s upcoming multi-channel and multi-modal marketing and branding campaigns, the production of which is currently underway, it said in a press release.

Coming from humble origins and a small town of Ranchi in Jharkhand, MSD rose to prominence in World Cricket having led the Indian cricket team to three ICC title wins and multiple other coveted victories. MSD’s life journey is an instant connection with WinZO’s core value proposition of instilling the values of relatable, performance, and winning, the press release added.

Mahendra Singh Dhoni, brand ambassador, WinZO said, “Winning is always about mindset and attitude. I am thrilled to partner with the like-minded team at WinZO in their growth journey to disseminate this attitude of winning across the country. Being an avid gamer myself, I connect very closely with the vision of the company and am excited to be associated with the leaders of this rapidly growing trillion-dollar industry. Together with WinZO, we will strive to make this Indian brand become the global powerhouse of gaming and entertainment.”

Paavan Nanda, Co-Founder, WinZO, said, “Mahendra Singh Dhoni is one of the names that unite India in a true sense. His relatable and inspiring story and humble personality makes him a beloved and widely followed celebrity who personifies trust and success. He has won all there is to be in the world of cricket as India’s captain. We at WinZO are thrilled to have the ‘win-machine’ onboard. Partnership with Mahendra Singh Dhoni who has proved himself to be a game-changer, a composed leader, and a winner surely resonates with the aspirations of the Indian youth and WinZO’s users. Together we aspire to take social gaming to the masses of this country cutting across age and gender.”

This announcement comes shortly after WinZO's recent announcements around roping in YouTube sensations CarryMinati and Bhuvan Bam as its digital brand ambassadors.

To enhance its presence among the youth, WinZO has inked multiple partnerships with mass value properties.

The company also announced its association as the sports brand partner with the movie ‘83’ asides inking principal sponsorships with two major Vivo Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) teams, Bengal Warriors and Gujarat Giants, as well as associate sponsorship for Patna Pirates.

The brand also launched its multilingual brand campaign in close collaboration with Ogilvy’s Global Chief Creative Officer, Piyush Pandey.

Published on: Wednesday, March 02, 2022, 10:42 AM IST