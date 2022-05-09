Mrunmay Mehta joins WOW Skin Science as Chief Operating Officer

D2C Beauty and Wellness brand WOW Skin Science has appointed Mrunmay Mehta as Chief Operating Officer for its India as well as international business.

Mehta will be closely working with the co- founders and key investors to shape the company’s vision and accelerate growth. He will lead functions across online/offline GTM, D2C platform CX and growth, performance and brand marketing, finance, supply chain, customer service, HR and international expansion, the brand said in a press statement.

Mehta joins WOW Skin Science after a 4+ year stint at Amazon India as the Category Leader (General Manager) for their Beauty, Personal Care and Luxury Beauty business, wherein he led cross functional teams. Before joining Amazon, he was the Director for Beauty & Personal Care strategy for South Asia at Unilever. He has also worked at Godrej Consumer Products Ltd with stints across sales and marketing.

Speaking about his new role, Mrunmay Mehta, said, “I look forward to building a great leadership team as well as a high-performance culture as we expand as an organization.”

Manish Chowdhary, Co-Founder, WOW Skin Science said, “With Mrunmay's experience in FMCG and e-commerce as well as his deep expertise across marketing and business leadership, he will help lead the organization in its next phase of evolution and growth."

Published on: Monday, May 09, 2022, 01:35 PM IST