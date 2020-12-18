Mrs Bectors subscribed 198 times, highest ever for a Rs 200-cr plus IPO

The public issue of Mrs Bectors Food Specialities, a leading premium biscuit and bakery firm with a 4.5 percent market share, was subscribed 198 times on December 17, the final day of bidding. It generated bids worth over Rs 40,000 crore.

This is the highest-ever subscription for IPOs of more than Rs 200 crore in size. Previously, only three small issues have garnered more than 200 times subscription.

The huge oversubscription for the IPO of Mrs Bectors comes close on the heels of the successful debut of Burger King India, whose stock tripled on listing.

The IPO comprises a fresh issue of Rs 40.54 crore and an offer-for-sale of Rs 500 crore. A price band of Rs 286-288 per share band has been fixed for the public issue.