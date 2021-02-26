MPs of Divisional Committee of Chakradharpur and Ranchi hold meeting with South Eastern Railway

The meeting of the Divisional Committee comprising of Members of Parliament both from Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha under jurisdiction of Chakradharpur and Ranchi Divisions of South Eastern Railway was held at Rourkela on February 24, 2021. The Divisional Committee Meeting was chaired by Jual Oram, Member of Parliament, Sundargarh, Odisha. The other Members of Parliament who attended the meeting were Bidyut Baran Mahato MP (LS), Geeta Kora MP (LS), Bishweswar Tudu MP(LS), Mamata Mahanta MP(RS), Nitesh Ganga Deb MP (LS), Suresh Pujari MP (LS), Sanjay Seth MP(LS). Mahesh Poddar, MP (RS) joined the meeting through Video Conferencing. The MPs offered their valuable suggestions for overall development of South Eastern Railway.