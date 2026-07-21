MPS Ltd Q1 Profit Up 42% To ₹40.96 Crore; To Open Singapore Unit

Mumbai: MPS Ltd on Tuesday announced its consolidated net profit rose to ₹40.96 crore for the quarter ended 30 June 2026, up from ₹28.75 crore in the same quarter last year. Consolidated revenue from operations for the quarter also increased to ₹130.69 crore, compared to ₹99.63 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year.

Quarterly Financial Performance

The company's total consolidated income for the quarter stood at ₹131.05 crore, an increase from ₹100.08 crore recorded in the quarter ended 30 June 2025. Total expenses for the quarter ended 30 June 2026 were ₹74.56 crore, compared to ₹68.95 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Earnings Per Share

Basic earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter ended 30 June 2026 was ₹24.14, up from ₹16.93 in the quarter ended 30 June 2025. Diluted EPS also increased to ₹24.13 from ₹16.93 in the previous year's corresponding quarter.

Singapore Subsidiary

MPS Ltd's board approved the incorporation of a wholly owned subsidiary in Singapore, with an investment of up to ₹1 crore. This new entity is intended to support the company's business objectives and expand its international presence.

Management Change

The board also approved the appointment of Papinani Radha Rani, the company's General Counsel, as the new Chief Risk Officer (CRO) from 21 July 2026. Vijendra Narendra Kumar ceased to be the CRO but will continue in his role as Chief Technology Officer.

Annual General Meeting

The company's 56th Annual General Meeting (AGM) is scheduled for Friday, 4 September 2026. It will be held virtually through Video Conferencing or other audio-visual means.

Disclaimer: This report is based on the company's filed financial results (standalone or consolidated, as applicable) and is intended solely for informational purposes. It does not constitute investment advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any security.