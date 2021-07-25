mPokket CEO says expecting to disburse over Rs 2,000 cr in FY22

Instant loan provider mPokket is hopeful of increasing disbursement to Rs 2,000 crore in the current financial year from Rs 1,200 crore a year ago on the back of a pick-up in economic activity and decline in COVID-19-induced delinquency, said its founder and CEO Gaurav Jalan.

Lockdown-triggered slowdown in economic activity has eventually led to a rapid increase in adoption of online commerce, he said adding that the trend is likely to continue in the immediate future and would pick up with growth bouncing back.

"We disbursed Rs 1,200 crore in 2020-21 and expect to disburse more than Rs 2,000 crore in 2021-22," said Jalan whose company is engaged in providing loans ranging from Rs 500 to Rs 20,000 though a lending app.

Jalan said that over time, the company will aim to continue making its products available to newer customer segments, such as self-employed people and micro-businesses.