Mphasis Partners With ICC At the Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 | Image: Mphasis (Representative)

Mphasis, an Information Technology (IT) solutions provider specializing in cloud and cognitive services, has today been named as the Digital Consulting Partner of the International Cricket Council (ICC) Men's Cricket World Cup 2023, the company announced through an exchange filing.

Through this collaboration, ICC will be leveraging Mphasis' global expertise to deliver enhanced and innovative digital experiences for cricket fans around the world.

The ICC reaches hundreds of millions of cricket fans through its digital platforms and has a relentless focus on being a fan first. The Men's Cricket World Cup will place those fans at the center of the action bringing them closer to the game than ever before through experiences on the ICC website and app, adopting technologies such as Virtual Reality (VR) and web 3 to reach new audiences. At the heart of the ICC's digital eco-system is the ICC Family which gives tens of millions of fans direct access to exclusive content and experiences.

Finn Bradshaw, ICC Head of Digital added, We are delighted to welcome Mphasis to our portfolio of partners at the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 in india. Together, we are focused on fans and their digital journey through this World Cup. It's set to be one of the most followed sporting events with a truly global audience and we look forward to leveraging Mphasis' experience as we strive to elevate the digital experince for cricket lovers all over.

Nitin Rakesh, Chief Executive Officer, and Managing Director of Mphasis said, " We are incredibly excited to become the Official Digital Consulting Partner of the ICC Men's Cricket world Cup 2023. This partnership underscores our commitment to the sport but it is also a statement about our longer-term intent to drive the future of cricket technology. By working closely with the ICC, we will explore what s possible in the world of sports and technology and look to shape lasting, valuable experiences for cricket enthusiasts worldwide."

Mphasis Limited shares

The shares of Mphasis Limited on Thursday at 1:48 pm IST were at Rs 2,466, up by 0.077 percent.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)