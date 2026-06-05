RBI Keeps Repo Rate Unchanged At 5.25%; Trims GDP Forecast To 6.6%

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The Monetary Policy Committee on Friday kept the repi rate unchanged at 5.25 percent while keeping a neutral stance.



The standing deposit facility (SDF) rate was kept at 5 per cent. The marginal standing facility (MSF) rate and the bank rate were both set at 5.5 per cent.

The RBI Governor said that global economic outlook remains clouded due to the ongoing West Asia conflict.



The RBI Governor said that the real GDP growth for FY27 is projected at 6.6 per cent, citing geopolitics risks and impact of weak monsoon.

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"There are incipient signs of moderation in some sectors, as suggested by high frequency indicators. MPC was of opinion that there are considerable risks to the baseline assumption of growth and inflation. Food outlook remains uncertain on account of subnormal southwest monsoon forecasts and El Nino," the RBI Governor said.



The RBI projected CPI inflation for FY27 at 5.1 per cent.