Movement of workers, raw materials key hurdles to restart business

Mumbai: Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) said the firms are facing hurdles in movement of workers and raw materials in commencing operations even though state governments have communicated restart guidelines to businesses and firms.

In its survey, CII indicates permits for enterprises, passes for workers and supply chain movement are the key hurdles for industry in exit from lockdown.

The survey was conducted to determine the effectiveness of the exit from lockdown in specified zones and sectors and elicited responses from across the country, covering many sectors and enterprises of all sizes.

Regarding movement of workers, as many as 42% of respondents, stated that passes for employees are delayed or not available. Similarly, two-thirds of those surveyed pointed out that transportation of employees between the workplace and home is an issue.

As a result, the employee strength of 58% of enterprises was below 25%, with less than one-tenth respondents having an employment strength of more than half. This also indicated that social distancing norms are being followed.

For sectors allowed to function, 46% of the CII surveyed enterprises said that permits are either not provided or are delayed. However, over two-fifths of respondents received permits smoothly