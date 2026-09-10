Mounjaro Becomes India’s Top-Selling GLP-1 Drug With ₹1,256 Crore Sales In 12 Months

Eli Lilly's Mounjaro | FPJ

Eli Lilly’s diabetes and weight-loss medicine Mounjaro has become the leading GLP-1 drug in India, with sales touching ₹1,256 crore in the 12 months ended August, according to Pharmarack’s PharmaTrac data cited by a report in Business Standard.

The drug recorded a 502% increase in sales value during the period as demand for GLP-1 therapies continued to rise.

The overall GLP-1 market expanded significantly, with unit sales growing 74% in August. The segment’s value reached ₹2,333 crore for the year ended August, with injectable medicines accounting for nearly 86% of total sales.

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Injectable medicines drive GLP-1 market growth

Mounjaro generated sales of around ₹112 crore in August alone. While its revenue growth remained strong, unit sales declined, possibly due to patients shifting towards higher dosage levels and changes in vial usage patterns.

Injectable treatments have become the dominant category within the GLP-1 market. According to Pharmarack data, injectable medicines recorded sales of about ₹2,010 crore in August, compared with ₹348 crore a year earlier.

Tirzepatide, the active ingredient in Mounjaro, held the largest share of the market at nearly 62%, while semaglutide accounted for around 34%. Dulaglutide and liraglutide contributed the remaining portion.

Generic launches widen patient access

The growth of generic semaglutide medicines has also helped expand India’s GLP-1 market by making treatments more affordable for a wider group of patients. However, original branded medicines have continued to maintain demand despite increased competition.

Semaglutide injections have gained popularity, while oral semaglutide witnessed a slight decline in August, indicating a stronger preference among patients for injectable therapies.

Industry data suggests the market may now be moving towards a more stable growth phase after the rapid expansion triggered by generic launches. Future growth is expected to depend on increasing awareness, bringing more eligible patients into treatment and encouraging existing users to adopt newer injectable options.