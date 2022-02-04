Motorola rolls out Moto G Stylus 2022 smartphone with 90Hz screen, 5,000 battery; check for details

Motorola has launched Motorola Moto G Stylus 2022 smartphone with a 90Hz refresh rate, 5000mAh battery, 6.8-inch LCD display and more.

Moto G Stylus 2022 comes in Twilight Blue and Metallic Rose. It is available in a single 6/128GB trim and retail is set at $299. Motorola US is listing the expected ship date for February 17, while pre-orders are already open, reports GSMArena.

Key features

In terms of specifications, the Moto G Stylus (2022) features a 6.8-inch full HD IPS LCD panel with a resolution of 2460A-1080. It also has a 90Hz refresh rate.

The handset is powered by the MediaTek Helio G88 that launched in July of last year, a 64-bit SoC with eight cores, and a Mali-G52 GPU. The software side is covered by Android 11 with Moto's My UX interface on top.

The smartphone houses a 50MP primary shooter, an 8MP ultra-wide (that can also be used for macro photography), and a 2MP depth sensor.

It also has a 5,000 mAh battery, up to 6GB of RAM, up to 128GB of storage that can be expanded with a microSD card.

(With inputs from IANS)

